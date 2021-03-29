Happy Holi 2021: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share loved-up picture





Today, the festival of colours, Holi is celebrated across the nation and pictures from our Bollywood celebrities as how that enjoyed Holi with their near and dear ones surfaced on net. The recent picture is of married couple Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. The couple wished their fans by sharing a lovey-dovey video of theirs.

The video showed them hugging and kissing each other.

Shahid Kapoor captioned the post, “Happy Holi” while Mira shared the same video on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Holi! This time got the the real SK”. Colours smashed all over their face.

Shahid’s half-brother and actor brother Ishaan Khatter dropped red heart emoji on the poast while fans showered love.

On the work front, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor will be next seen in ‘Jersey’ where he will enact the role of a cricketer player slated for November 5th, 2021 release.

Shahid Kapoor will also mark his digital debut with web series helmed by Raj & DK.