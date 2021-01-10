Happy happiest birthday Rye, ex-wife Suzanne wishes Hrithik Roshan





Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 47 today and on his D-day wishes are pouring in from fans, well-wishers, close family members, Bollywood friends and many more. Hrithik’s ex-wife and designer Suzanne Khan took to her social media handle to wish the ‘Krrish’ actor.

“Happy happiest birthday Rye.. wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds,” Suzanne captioned the short video.

The video shows the various moments of Hrithik with his two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

At the time of coronavirus pandemic, the separated parents made the best decision to live together and faced the tough period courageously.

Suzanne had accepted Hrithik’s decision to move in together with kids for their children interest. For temporarily, Suzanne and their children moved into Hrithik’s house.

Hrithik thanked Sussanne for being “supportive and understanding” in a heartfelt note shared on his Instagram account. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,” he added.

After 13 years of happy married life, Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan officially split in 2014 but the ex-couple are cordial and co-parenting their two children, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.