Happy Friendship Day 2020: Kajol, Shilpa, Anushka shares pic with friends





As the world celebrates friendship day today, Bollywood celebrities from Kajol to Vicky Kaushal shared throwback picture with their dearest friends.

Kajol tweeted picture with Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar and wrote: "Couldn't fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can't. Of my blood and not...#HappyFriendshipDay." She also shared another picture of her with her girl gand which includes her sister Tanishaa.

Shilpa Shetty shared a yoga video with actress Akanksha Malhotra and penned a heartfelt nore, "There's always that one person who knows and accepts you for who you are... unconditionally! That's you, Akanksha Malhotra. Thank you for indulging all my madness, miss my trips to Delhi... our long conversations, you overfeeding me, working on our 'Ikigai', our passion for Yoga and fitness ...and the unconditional love... is enough motivation for every day, to last me a lifetime... On Friendship Day... or not... I don't celebrate the day... I celebrate you because 'Sunday ho ya Monday, dosti ke hain simple se funde'...Love you, my bestie."

Anushka Sharma picked a throwback picture from her album and wrote, “You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This one's for all our friends. To the ones we've grown up with and the ones who are with us today....Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Vicky Kaushal, Bipasha Basu, Angad Bedi, Milind Soman and Celina Jaitly also shared picture on friendship day on their social media handle.