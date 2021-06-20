Happy Father’s Day: Twinkle shares adorable pic of Akshay, daughter Nitara





On the occasion of Father’s Day, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable picture of Akshay Kumar and their little munchkin, Nitara. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed smearing colour on Akshay's face while the actor held on to a plate full of colours.

Twinkle captioned the image, "He is her wall. She learns to stand holding onto him. Is shielded as she removes bricks at eye-level and peeks at the world. He waits for the day when she will clamber over the top and becomes a wall for her own. #happyfathersday."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram Storis to share photographs with his father, his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

The actor wrote: “My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Atrangi Re’ ‘Bachchan Pandey’ in the pipeline.