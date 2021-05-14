Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan extend wishes





Superstar Shahrukh Khan has shared a monochrome photo of his to wish his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

King Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U."

Salman Khan too extended Eid wishes to his fans and alsothanks fans for making 'Radhe' most watched film on Day 1.

"Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u," Salman wrote alongside 'Radhe' poster.

Apart from the two Bollywood actor, many celebrities from the film industry extended warm wishes to fans on the occasion ofEid-ul-Fitr.