Happy Easter: Aishwarya Rai shares pic of Aaradhya as ‘Easter Bunny’





On the occasion of Easter, Aishwarya Rai treats her fans with a new picture of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The picture showed the little princess of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan dressed in a pink outfit and posing like a bunny and relishing Easter eggs.

Alongside the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Easter LOVE y’all."

Last month on Holi, Aishwarya had shared a photo of Aaradhya as they celebrated Holika dahan at home. Her daughter showed off her gulaal smeared hands to the camera in the photo.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was last seen in 2018 film 'Fanney Khan' will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan.