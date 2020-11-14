Happy Diwali 2020: Salman, Aamir, Ajay, Kajol, Madhuri wish fans





Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to wish their fans ‘happy and safe’ Diwali.

Here’s what they tweeted:-

Salman Khan wrote, “Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe.”

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of him doing bhangra to a tune. He captioned the post, “HAPPY DIWALI OYE.”

Kunal Kemmu wrote, "A very Happy Diwali to all of you Diya lamp. May all your fears worries and troubles disappear in the bright light of love compassion kindness and happiness. Wishing all of you a joyous and prosperous Diwali."

Ajay Devgn shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali! This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe.. #HappyDiwali.”

Madhuri Dixit shared a boomerang video and said, “May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity. #HappyDiwali.”

Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, “Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali.” Shruti Haasan also echoed the same thought. She tweeted, “Happy Diwali to everyone !! May this Diwali guide us into the light from this rather strange year !! Wishing you and your family all the love and light - a lot of people won’t be able to celebrate in the same way due to financial or emotional reasons so keep them in your prayers.”

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....”

Dharmendra shared a video of firecrackers on Twitter and wrote, “Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar Heart with ribbon....Dua karta hoon Folded hands aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug Hugging face to you all .”