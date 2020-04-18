Happy Birthday, My Person: Athiya Shetty confirms dating KL Rahul





Actress and daughter of Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty, Athiya Shetty make her relationship official with cricketer KL Rahul by posting a sweet birthday message for her man. Sharing a lovey dovey image with KL Rahul, Athiya wrote, “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.”

The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the actress sitting beside her beau, leaning her head on his shoulder and both having a hearty laugh.

The post received over 138,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram and their fans, friends and colleagues showered love on them. Many actors including Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Tennis player Sania Mirza wrote, “Awee” along with two heart emojis. Anushka Ranjan called them “Beautiful cute psychos” whereas Sophie Choudry wrote, “Such a gorgeous pic u guys!!! Happy bday @rahulkl.”

According to a new report, Athiya and KL Rahul has been dating since February and said to be pretty serious about one another.

Athiya’s parents Mana and Suniel Shetty refused to comment on their daughter’s relationship. When Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty was asked at an event about the linkup rumours, he had said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

However, a source told BollywoodLife, "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious."

Earlier, the cricketer was linked with Sonam Chauhan. But the actress refuted the rumour. When asked about the report, she said, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy."

KL Rahul was also linked with actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who later denied the reports of dating KL Rahul.