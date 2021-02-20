Happy birthday, my love: Rajkummar Rao wishes girlfriend Patralekhaa





Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are going strong for many years now and they never missed any opportunity let go to prove that they really love each other. As Patralekhaa celebrated her 31st birthday today, the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the birthday girl.

Rajkummar’s birthday note for Patralekhaa read as, “Happy birthday, my love. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, you inspire me every day. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them" and he has also added a line from the song Muskurane from their film CityLights: "Mere muskuraane ki wajah tum ho."

On Valentine's Day, the actor had shared an adorable post for Patralekhaa on social media. He shared a beautiful picture of his with his ladylove and wrote,"Happy Valentine's Day, my love. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy. Mere hisse ki saari khushiyaa bhi tumhe mil jaaye."

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in ‘Roohi’ co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. He was last seen ‘The White Tiger’ with Priyanka Chopra.