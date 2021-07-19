Happy birthday my love, Nick Jonas wishes wife Priyanka Chopra





Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday on July 18 and wishes are pouring in for the desi girl from every corner.

The most special birthday wish came from PeeCee’s husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Nick shared a saree clad Priyanka’s picture to wish her on her special day. ““Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you” Nick wrote followed by red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra kick-started her birthday by chilling beside the pool side in black monokini.

Posing in a monokini, the 'Baywatch' actress captioned the post, “Expectation vs reality”. She shared stunning selfie and captioned them, "pre birthday vibes." Priyanka kick-started her birthday celebration by taking a dip in the pool and soaking in the sun.

Fans and friends from the industry wished PeeCee on her D-day.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting in London for her upcoming web series 'Citadel', directed by the Russo Brothers. The spy thriller series stars Richard Madden in the male lead.