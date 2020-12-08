Happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law, Kareena wishes Sharmila Tagore





Veteran actor and bikini trendsetter Sharmila Tagore turned 76 and on her D-day, wishes poured in from every corner. Her loving daughter-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Sharmila Tagore in the most adorable way, calling her the most coolest and strongest woman.

Sharing a throwback vintage picture of Sharmila from her early days, Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law (sic).”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Bebo opened up about the bond she shares with her mother-in-law and said, "She is a warm lovely lady and a liberal person who has inspired me in every way. She compliments my work and praises me. She thinks I am very sensible and I am happy to call her my mother-in-law."

Saba Ali Khan also wished her mother with a lovely post, she wrote, “HAaPpY Birthday... My favourite memory of us! Lots of love...” Saba also posted an IG story with a collage of Sharmila’s pictures and added a ‘Happy Birthday’ sticker on it.

Granddaughter Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of Sharmila Tagore’s intimate birthday celebration and wished her in the following words, "Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots," she wrote.