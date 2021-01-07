Happy birthday my babygirl: Karan Singh Grover wishes Bipasha Basu





Bollywood bombshell Bipasha Basu celebrated her 42nd birthday today and her loving husband Karan Singh Grover wished the birthday girl very adorably.

Sharing three stunning picture of the actress, Karan wrote, "Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year."

He added, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!" followed "Monkey Princess" "monkey love" and "its monkeys birthday" hashtags. Wishes poured in for the birthday girl.

TV actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Happy happy," while Palki Malhotra commented "Happy Birthday" with many red hearts.

The inside celebration shows the actress dressed in black outfit gets ready to cut two delicious cakes.

On New Year, Karan had shared a beautiful picture with his lady love and captioned it, "You are higher than any celebration, higher than any event, higher than this moment or any other in motion. Your love and presence is higher than time itself. Nothing begins or ends without you. Everything stands still. Be it Mother Nature or Father Time. I love you in every way. Wish you a Happy new day."

Bipasha Basu responded emotional, "Stop making me cry... I miss you my monkey."