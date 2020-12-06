Happy birthday beautiful: Abhishek Bachchan wishes niece Navya Naveli Nanda





Abhishek Bachchan sends warm wishes to his loving niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her 23rd birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture of the birthday girl, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful", with hashtag 'favourite'.

In the photo, Navya can be seen dressed in a black full-sleeved top sitting in a restaurant, she was seen smiling at the camera. Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Navya on her D-day.

Daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Nanda, Navya graduated from New York's Fordham University this year. Recently, she started her own business, an online heartcare portal called Aara health after her graduation.