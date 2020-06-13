Happy bday ma, Varun Dhawan celebrates mom’s birthday





Varun Dhawan celebrated mother Karuna’s birthday with family. Sharing an adorable picture with mom, Varun wished his mother, his emotional post reads, “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one,” he wrote.

The post has garnered over 600,000 likes and received love from the industry friends. Actor Dia Mirza wrote in the comments section, “Happppppppy birthday Aunty,” and added several heart emojis. Siblings Zoya and Farhan Akhtar also wished Varun’s mom. Ranveer Singh has left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, while Aparshakti Khurana also wished the actor’s mother. Actors Huma Qureshi and Nushrat Bharucha also wished Varun’s mother Karuna.

Earlier in the day, Varun had also shared pictures and videos from his mom’s birthday party at home, she is seen cutting a cake with filmmaker husband David Dhawan.

Lately, Varun had recently dedicated a poem to his mother, he captioned a throwback photo, “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together.”