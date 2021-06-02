Happy Anniversary Sirji, Amitabh Bachchan wishes Jaya





Bollywood most cherished and iconic couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 48th years of togetherness. Sharing a throwback picture from their marriage, Big B wished his doing wife Jaya by calling her ‘Sirji’, "Happy Anniversary Sirji.. lockdown nahi hota toh ghar jarur aate :)."

In his blog, the actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for wishing them and showering love on their special day. "Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973.. now 48 years!! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now."

The duo fell in love on the set of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film Guddi and tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of few friends and family on June 3rd, 1973. They are blessed with two children, Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

Lately, the megastar completed 52 years in Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his five decades in Bollywood and wrote, "52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by."