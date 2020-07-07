Happy anniversary my love, Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira





Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput completed five years of happy married life and on this special occasion, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to their social media account to wish his darling wife with an adorable picture of his and Mira.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.”

Both of them can be seen flashing million-dollar smile on camera.

Mira also wished her dearest husband on their anniversary. Sharing a picture from their sangeet ceremony, she’d wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

Giving Shahid the success mantra for a happy marriage, she wrote, “You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to two lovely kids, Misha and Zain.