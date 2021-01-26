Happy 72nd Republic Day: Kareena, Salman, Amitabh and others extend wish





On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to extend heartfelt wish to wish their fans and countrymen

Here’s what they tweeted:

Kareena Kapoor Khan tweeted, “Freedom in our mind, strength in our words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls... Wish you a very Happy Republic Day”.

Salman Khan wished his fans, “Happy Republic Day to all. Public ke saath mill jull ke raho, reunite, repay with love affection kindness n rejoice. Jai Hind!”

The Indian Skipper Virat Kohli, wrote a thoughtful message by saying, “The future depends on what we do today. Let’s be he strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India and that they helped draft the Constitution of India? So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day.”

Anil Kapoor celebrated the day by hoisting National flag. Anupam Kher also hoisted the flag in Mumbai.

Sonali Bendra wished fans by sharing a photo of her holding a National flag, she wrote, May the best be ahead for India always... Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay”.

Ayesha Shroff shared a photo of Tiger Shroff with the Indian flag and wrote, "May God bless our beautiful Country???????? May our flag fly high forever???????? May we always remember those that died for our Freedom???????? Jai Hind??????????"

Sharing photos of Manoj Bajpayee as he posed with the Indian flag, Amazon Prime Video wrote, "happy republic day from ours to yours @bajpayee.manoj."

John Abraham wished his fans on the occasion of Republic Day. He wrote on Instagram, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021."

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "26th January .. Republic Day..... Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected."



Neetu Kapoor also wished the countrymen by sharing a photo of Rishi Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a photo of herself on Instagram as she wished her fans on Republic Day. She wrote, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Swatantrata Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay”.