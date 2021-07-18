Happy 2nd birthday Arik, Arjun Rampal wishes his darling son





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades son Arik Rampal turned 2 today and on the special occasion, the doting father wished his son in the most adorable way.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor posted a series of heart-warming pictures with his 'little rockstar' and captioned the post, "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik. #happybirthdayArik".

The post received about 35,000 likes and fans dropped lovely comments on the father-son relationship.

Gabriella also took to Instagram and wished her son Arik with a cute picture. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up," she wrote.

After years of courtship, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their son Arik in July 2019.

On the work front, the actor has ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’, ‘Dhaakad’ in the pipeline.