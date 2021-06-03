Hansal Mehta’s father passes away, celebs pay tribute





Director Hansal Mehta’s father Deepak Subodh Mehta breathed his last on Wednesday morning (June 2). Calling him a legend,the ‘Scam 1992’ director thanked his dad for his unconditional love.

“I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero,” Hansal Mehta mourned his father’s death by sharing a picture with him on Instagram.

After sharing the news of his father’s demise, the director’s friends from the industry took to social media to pay condolences to the family. Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Deepest condolences," followed by folded hands in the comments.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Hansal Mehta in ‘Aligarh’, wrote, "Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL (sic)."

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi wrote, "Heartfelt condolences sir." Guneet Monga commented, "So so sorry sending you lots n lots of love and strength." Pooja Bhatt wrote "my deepest condolences to you and the family Hansal."

Aahana Kumra wrote, “Deepest condolences to you and your family sir,” while Ekta Kapoor’s comment read, “Condolences.” Director Vasan Bala mentioned, “Really sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences.”

In May, Hansal Mehta had tweeted that six people in his house contracted Covid-19. He had written, "6 people in my home including me were Covid positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery. (contd.) (sic)."