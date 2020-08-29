Hand-in-hand: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh return from Bengaluru

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 29th August 2020,07:08


Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from Bengaluru after visiting the actress’s parents. The couple twinned in flared denims and black T-shirts and white sneakers. The ‘Padmavaat’ couple wore mask as protective measures.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon. Ranveer could be seen sporting a ponytail.

As the couple was getting into their car, media persons shouts for clicks.

The couple will get back to work very soon and before resuming work, they paid a visit to the actress’s house in Bengaluru. The duo will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83'. 

