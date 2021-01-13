‘Guru’ clocks 14 years: Aishwarya shares throwback pic with Abhishek





As blockbuster film, ‘Guru’ clocks 14 years, the lead actress of the movie Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a collage from the screening of ‘Guru’. The collage picture features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband and co-star Abhishek Bachchan. It also has film's director Mani Ratnam photo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a blue saree. She captioned the post: "On this day... 14 years...Guru forever."

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share a video of ‘Guru’ shared by his fan club and he wrote: "Yes indeed... A fantastic film and Abhishek was marvelous."

Abhishek Bachchan, in an Instagram post last year described ‘Guru’ one the “most creatively satisfying” films of his career. He wrote in his post, "Guru brought me back together with Mani (Mani Ratnam) for the 2nd time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the 4th and Mithun da, Vidya Balan (with whom he later shared screen space in Paa) and Madhavan for the first time. Guru was one of the most creatively satisfying films in my career. A film we all worked so hard on and enjoyed making immensely. Great music by AR Rahman (Tere Bina remains my favourite). The huge talent and dedication of the entire cast made my job so easy. And my 'phiphty percent partner' was truly the wind beneath Gurukant Desai's wings."

The film is largely based on the life of one of India's biggest business tycoons, late Dhirubhai Ambani. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the music of the film was composed by AR Rahman.