Gurmeet Choudhary to open Covid hospitals in Lucknow





Television actor Gurmeet Choudhury announced today on his social media handle that he is opening an “ultra-modern 1000 bed covid hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man.

He wrote on Twitter, he wrote, “I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.”

In September 2020, Gurmeet and Debina were both tested positive for the virus. Debina donated her plasma for those who are severely ill and also appealed those who recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma.

With rising Covid cases in India, Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit to help those in distress.

Akshay Kumar donated s 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to feed the needy. Swara Bhaskar Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor also came forward to extend help.