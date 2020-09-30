Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee test positive for COVID-19





Television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been tested positive for coronavirus. The couple is under home isolation.

Gurmeet took to Twitter to share the news.

“My wife Debina & I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. We are touch wood doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support,” Gurmeet shared on Twitter.

Gurmeet Choudhary recently landed in Mumbai from Jaipur after wrapping up the shooting of 'The Wife'. The team followed all COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We all got tested in the city and on August 16, left for Jaipur, where we were tested again. Six days after everyone tested negative, we went on the set. We had our own cook and there was no outside contact,” he shared with the publication.

Gurmeet had recently shared a video from the last day of shoot for the film, The Wife. He wrote, “And it’s a wrap!! Finally we have completed our film #thewife. it’s the first Bollywood film which we completed in this pandemic!! It was a challenge to shoot under these circumstances but @zeestudiosofficial did an amazing job at it.”

Talking about the safety precautions they had undertaken on the set, he further wrote, “From testing every member at every step to comfort everything was done to the T. Every member under 1 roof following safety precautions and shooting.... the feeling is surreal. Testing every member again after the wrap and sending them back home not an easy task but achieved with ease Bcosof the stupendous coordination of zee studios Jaipur @zeestudiosjaipur Team. Got back Home with fond memories. Can’t wait for the release.”

Friends and followers send recovery wishes to Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. Luv Sinha wrote, “Sorry to read about this. Get well soon Guru.”