Gurdas Mann’s son Gurrickk G Mann marries Simran Kaur Mundi in Patiala





Noted Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann’s son Gurrickk G Mann gets married tohis long-time girlfriend and former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur Mundi in a royal wedding at the Baradari Palace in Patiala. Pictures and videos of the royal wedding are doing all the round on net.

Simran, who is best known for Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful, Bollywood film Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi and Punjabi flick Best Of Luck has been dating Gurickk for quite sometime and finally wedding vows in a traditional Punjabi wedding.

Simran Kaur Mundi looks stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga paired with dark choli and light coloured lehenga. Television actress Poppy Jabbal, who was a pf the wedding shared pictures from the wedding day and captioned it, “The super royal and elegant couple Mr and Mrs Maan Congratulations to MUNDIS AND MAANS @simrankaurmundi @gurickkmaan @sonnalliseygall n I perfectly coordinated.”

Ecstatic father Gurdas Maan shared the stage with Harshdeep Kaur and Mika Singh and crooned a few tracks. Everyone got emotional when Harshdeep sang Bano Re Bano with bride Simran and her mom on the stage. Captioning the couple of videos, Poppy wrote, “What an evening !!! Stalwarts on the stage Emotional moments between mother n daughter Very emotional moments between father n daughter #SIMIKKYDI @gurdasmaanjeeyo @harshdeepkaurmusic @mikasingh @badboyshah @simrankaurmundi @gurickkmaan”.

Diljit shared a picture of the newly-wedded couple and wrote, “Baut Baut Mubarkan @gurickkmaan VEERE & @simrankaurmundi Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe.”

Wishing Simran and Gurickk a very happy married life!