‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ trailer: Janhvi Kapoor flies high





The trailer of ‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ was unveiled and it showed Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot. The film is based on the true life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The biopic touches every vital aspect of Gunjan Saxena.

She aspires to be an IAF pilot from her childhood. The trailer showed how a woman has to struggle as she enters a male-dominant profession. She was underjudged because she is weak physically compared to her male contemporaries but she proved everyone wrong when she lead the Kargil war bravely and successfully.

Jahnvi Kapoor took to her social media and shared the trailer of her upcoming movie. She shared how honoured the team is to share the story of the Kargil Girl. She wrote, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl ???? Trailer! Finally the part of the journey we’re we can start sharing this story that we’ve all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here's the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl ?? I hope you like it! Catch the film on August 12th, only on @netflix_in. @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @vineet_ksofficial @manavvij @ayeshiraza @sharansharma @somenmishra @zeemusiccompany”

The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and it will release during the Independence Day weekend on Netflix.