Gulshan Devaiah, Kallirroi Tziafeta officially divorced after 8 yrs of marriage





After eight years of marriage, actor Gulshan Devaiah officially divorced from his wife Kallirroi Tziafeta. Gulshan confirmed the news in a recent interview, “We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say,” he told SpotboyE.

During a media interaction last year, the actor opened up about his troubled marriage, “Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. The problem is that, in a marriage, you may be in love with your partner, but you don't know how to handle that person's presence in your space. But we are living and learning. As of now, we are together.”

Gulshan went on to call himself a “loner” and said, “I am comfortable being alone and don’t get bored of my own company. The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to manage that person’s presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together.”



Gulshan Devaiah married Greece girlfriend Kallirroi Tziafeta in 2012 after dating for two years. Since the beginning of the year, the duo is living separately.