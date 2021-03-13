‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for coronavirus





After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashish Vidyarthi, Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria another Bollywood actor contracted the virus. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor informed his fans via social media handle.

“Thank You all for your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on,” wrote Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ and has Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. He also a film with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif on cards. All his commitments are put on hold due to the infected virus.