‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Trailer: Amitabh, Ayushmann get into tussle over Havali





The trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was unveiled and it showed Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana getting into brawl over Big B’s old Haveli. Big B plays a landlord and Ayushmann plays his stubborn tenant.

Big B's character is named Mirza, an aged and cranky landlord who is always irritated by Ayushmann whose character is named Baankey. The story is set in Lucknow. Amitabh Bachchan is so frustrated with his tenant that he left no stone unturned to get rid of his tenant. Fatima Mahal is Mirza’s priced possession.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is a laugh riot and the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala among others.

"Miliye Mirza se, jinhe apni haveli se beintehaa pyaar hai," Big B wrote while tweeting the trailer. "Miliye Baankey se! Hoshiyaari ki nadi inhi ke yahan se behti hai," wrote Ayushmann.

Director Shoojit Sircar earlier told PTI, “Ayushmann is family, Mr Bachchan has become a dear friend. Juhi is writing again after October, Ronnie is producing in a row. My cinematographer Abhik Mukhopadhyay is coming back and Shantanu Moitra is returning as music director. We understand each other very well. Our camaraderie is very good on the sets. That is what makes it most important that you enjoy the process and method. You talk, you debate.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the film could not have theatrical release. The film is being released on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’ will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.