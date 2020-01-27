Grammy Awards: Priyanka Chopra’s plunging neckline dress is too bold





Priyanka Chopra looks bold and beautiful at the recently held Grammy Awards. PeeCee hit the 2020 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night with husband Nick Jonas. The ‘Baywatch’ actress nails the sexy look in an off-white gown by Ralph & Russo. The main attraction of the outfit is the dangerous plunging neckline revealing her belly button. Priyanka Chopra is accessorized with sparkling earrings and naked neck.

She arrived for the event walking hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas. The popular singer opted for a complete brown. Priyanka Chopra had also earlier shared a picture of herself with Nick Jonas before their red carpet appearance and wrote, "Tonight’s all about this guy. #Grammys2020 @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas."

The actress was accompanied by Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas as they cheered on as the Jonas brothers performed to "What a Man Gotta Do" and "Five More Minutes”.

















