Govt should open liquor stores in the evening during lockdown, Rishi Kapoor





Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who speaks his heart out in various topics has suggested the government authorities to keep the licensed liquor stores in the evening for some time.

The veteran actor took to the micro-blogging site, "Think. The government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops, doctors, civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai."

He further added, "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts."

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor tweeted about declaring emergency in the country. He wrote, "Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in."

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi had announced 21 days lockdown in wake of the widespread Covid-19 outbreak.