Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with an accident in Juhu





In a tragic incident, veteran actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday night. The accident took place at around 8:30 pm. Yashvardhan Ahuja suffered minor injuries.

Yashvardhan was driving the car and another car came from the front and rammed into it. Both the parties solved the case mutually and no police complaint has been registered.

Govinda, however, confirmed the news to Indian Express, he said, “My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches.”

The actor added, “We have not lodged a police complaint because the driver apologised to us, and it is a car from Yash Raj. We have an old relationship with them. Their driver was driving the car. He is also safe.”

Govinda rushed to the spot and spoke to the people who witnessed the accident.