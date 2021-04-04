Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined at home





Covid has hit another Bollywood actor. Veteran actor Govinda has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Today, his wife Sunita Ahuja has confirmed about the actor’s diagnosis.

Sunita, who recently recovered from the disease said, “We got the report today only and Chichi’s (Govinda) report came positive. He is doing fine, has very mild symptoms, and has quarantined at home and we are constantly in touch with the doctor who is guiding us and keeping an eye on his symptoms.” The actor and his family live in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sunita also added, “After him testing positive, we all got ourselves tested and everybody at home has tested negative, including the staff.”

A spokesperson said, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately Mr Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and is in home quarantine. Mrs. Sunita Ahuja requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans and friends from India and abroad.”

The second wave of coronavirus has hit many people across the globe including India. Lately, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt were among others to have tested positive.