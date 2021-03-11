Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination, Anupam Kher

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 11th March 2021,02:03


Veteran actor Anupam Kher gets the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and he thanked doctors, medical staff, scientist and government for making this happen.

“Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!” Kher’s caption read.

The actor celebrated his 66th birthday with school children.

On the work front, Kher will be next in the short film along with Aahana Kumra, titled 'Happy Birthday'. He has also wrapped up the shooting of 'The Kashmir Files'.

Apart from Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Rakesh Roshan, Satish Shah, Kamal Haasan, Neena Gupta and many took the first vaccination shot.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media