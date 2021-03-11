Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination, Anupam Kher





Veteran actor Anupam Kher gets the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and he thanked doctors, medical staff, scientist and government for making this happen.

“Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!” Kher’s caption read.

The actor celebrated his 66th birthday with school children.

On the work front, Kher will be next in the short film along with Aahana Kumra, titled 'Happy Birthday'. He has also wrapped up the shooting of 'The Kashmir Files'.

Apart from Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Rakesh Roshan, Satish Shah, Kamal Haasan, Neena Gupta and many took the first vaccination shot.