'Good Newwz' Trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara mess up in baby issue





The trailer of ‘Good Newwz’ is unveiled and it is quite humorous. The trailer showed the confusion between two married couple, aspiring to become parents. Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor is one pair while Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh is another pair. Both the pairs have common issue i.e to have baby. They wanted to become parents but since after repeated attempts, they could not succeed, the duos turned to doctor.

The trailer opened with Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara tried to have their own baby but when they failed they turned to doctor who suggested them IVF method for delivery. But things get goof up when the doctor informed that sperms of Akshay and Dilhit got mix-up. What happened next when the doctor broke the blunder news to them forms the rest of the story.

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma productions, ‘Good Newwz’ is scheduled to release on December 27.

Watch the funny trailer here:-