‘Good Luck Jerry’ First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a next-door-girl





The first look of Janhvi Kapoor from her upcoming film, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ was unveiled and going by the first look, we can say Janhvi is playing a simple next-door-girl in the film.

Dressed in a blue salwar kameez with orange dupatta teamed with blue mojaris, the ‘Dhadak’ actress looks very happy as she walks on the road. She donned a bindi, earrings and tied her hair in a braid.

The actress has kick-started the shooting of the film in Punjab.

Aanand L Rai and Subaskaran bank-rolled the film and it is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta.

Rai captioned the first look, "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsen Written by: #PankajMatta."

Janhvi Kapoor captioned the first look with a smiling emoji and wrote, "#goodluckjerry."