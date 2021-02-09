‘Gone Too Soon’: Akshay, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt pay tribute to Rajiv Kapoor





Veteran actor cum filmmaker and younger brother of Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor passed away of massive heart attack in Mumbai today. He was 58. His sudden death shocked the entire film industry. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express their deepest condolence.

Here’s what they tweeted:

Sunny Deol wrote, “Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.”

While Boney Kapoor wrote, “Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor.”

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri #RajivKapoor. An extremely kind soul gone too soon. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Sanjay Dutt shared a young picture of Rajiv Kapoor and penned his heartfelt note, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP.”

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kapoor’s youngest son. She wrote on Twitter, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. (I just got to know that Raj Kapoor’s youngest son and talented actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away. I am very sad. May his soul rest in peace.)”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti????????.”

Sunny Deol shared on Twitter, “Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.”

TV anchor-director Naved Jafri shared how Rajiv Kapoor was ‘a pure heart’. He tweeted, “He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family #rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor.”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor posted on Twitter, “Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace.”