Gold Gold Gold: Bollywood lauds Tokyo Olympic winner Neeraj Kumar





Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in Saturday created history at Tokyo Olympics by winner gold. He had made the country proud by winning gold and congratulatory wishes are pouring in from every corner. India has been waiting it for a long and finally Neeraj brought gold for the nation.

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana is the first Indian in over 120 years, and the first athlete from independent India, to win an Olympic medal in a track-and-field discipline. He is the second Indian to win an individual gold medal in Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Neeraj on the historic win.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, "It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!"

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "It’s a GOLD First place medalHeartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020."

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India”.

Anil Kapoortweeted, "GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 !!! Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!! History has been made!"

"Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!!" wrote Riteish Deshmukh.

Hema Malini wrote,Wonderful news for India as young Neeraj Chopra wins the javelin gold! So proud of you Neeraj. The country salutes you!