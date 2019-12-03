Glamour and Style Awards: Anushka, Alia Bhatt, Kiara dazzle at the red carpet





Bollywood celebrities dazzled at the 6th Glamour and Style Awards. Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, Dwayne Bravo made to the starry event dressed in their best attire.

Alia, who is currently busy with ‘Brahmastra’ arrived in a pink and black stylish gown with hair open, while Kiara Advani ooked like a mermaid in a yellow coloured outfit. Both the actresses looked utterly glamorous as they posed at the red carpet. Anushka Sharma too looked gorgeous in a baby pink gown with a thigh-high slit.

Shanaya Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza and Rakul Preet Singh and Karan Johar too turned up dressed beautifully. Alia Bhatt was named the Most Stylish Star (Female). While Varun Dhawan took home the Most Glamorous Star (Male) award.

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana hogged the limelight a he dressed in a white suit with a cape and won the Most Stylish Star (Male) award. Anushka Sharma took home the trophy for the Most Glamorous Star (Female).

Malaika Arora makes head turn in a shimmering grey and white gown and won the Diva of the Year award. Ananya Panday was named the Emerging Face of Fashion at the awards ceremony. Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the Hotstepper of the Year (Male) title whereas Kiara Advani won Hotstepper of the Year (Female).

Kriti Sanon won the Fit & Fabulous award. The ‘Panipat’ actor dazzled in a shiny black dress and was accompanied by her sister, Nupur Sanon, who turned up in a neon green gown.

Dia Mirza won the Woman of Style & Substance award while Rajkummar Rao won the title of Risk Taker of the Year. Saif Ali Khan, who looked dapper in a blue suit, won the Style Icon award at the event.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff posed with boyfriend Eban Hyams. Ankita Lokhande and Amyra Dastur too graced the event.











