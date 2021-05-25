Glad that my parents Kamal Haasan, Sarika separated: Shruti Haasan





Actor Shruti Haasan is the daughter of estranged couple Kamal Haasan and Sarika. The couple separated in 20004 and Shruti says she is glad that her parents separated.

In a conversation with Zoom, Shruti said that she was glad that her parents separated. She added that they continue to be wonderful parents.

The actor shared, “I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents.”

Shruti further said, “They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple. They were happier apart than they were together.”

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. They filed for divorce in 2002. The couple are parents to two daughetrs, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen next in Laabam and also has Prabhas-starrer Salaar in her kitty.