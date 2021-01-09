Girlfriend Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar with a beach photo





Actor-writer-singer-filmmaker multitalented Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 47th birthday today. The birthday boy’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wished Farhan with a beach photo.

The model/actress wrote, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo @faroutakhtar."

Farhan responded, "I love you," with a heart emoji.

Many celebrities from Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra took to their social media handle to wish Farhan on his special day. Anushka shared a picture of Farhan and wrote, "Happy birthday. Wishing you lots of love and luck." Priyanka wished her ‘The Sky Is Pink’ co-star in the following words, "Have a great one. Lots of love."

Farhan got separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016 and started dating Shibani Dandekar. Farhan has two daughters- Shakya and Akira from his first marriage.