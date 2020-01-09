Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wishes Farhan Akhtar with a sweet post





Bollywood actor-director-composer Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibai Dandekar wished him very adorably on his birthday. She shared a heartfelt message with a happy picture of the duo.

Shibani wrote, “Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you..”

Shibani thanks Farhan for making her feel special and also asked him – to “unclench” a little. She wrote, “Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing.’”

“To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always. Can’t wait for the next round. @faroutakhtar,” she added. Farhan commented on the post with several heart emojis.

Farhan and Shibani are going strong for almost two years now and they are very open about their relationship. The filmmaker-actor revealed why he did not keep their relationship under wraps. He said, “I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don’t know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don’t want to go crazy and people are like, ‘Please, bas karo!’”

“But yeah, it feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he added.

Earlier in the day, sister Zoya Akhtar, wished her little brother with a cute throwback picture of the star, captioning,”Farhan means happy”.