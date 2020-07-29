Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty behind Sushant Singh’s suicide?





There is a new twist in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The late actor’s father Krishna Kumar Singh has filed FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. From theft, abetment to suicide to cheating, such various allegations have been mentioned in the FIR.

The 74-year-old has filed the FIR in Patna and said that due to health issues, he will not be able to fly to Mumbai. KK Singh alleged that all was well in his son’s life until Rhea came to Sushant’s life. From last December, things had changed everything in Sushant’s life. From his work, bank balance to phone calls, everything was under the control of the actress.

Quoting a cop from Patna, ANI had confirmed, "FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone".

A four member team from Patna has been sent to Mumbai to collect important documents related to the case from the Mumbai police. ANI stated, "A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone".

Shekhar Suman, who has been constantly urging for a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s untimely demise had shared on Twitter, “Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide..also section 340 and 342.”

He added, Good news coming in..Presumably,The cops from Patna are in Bombay already after an FIR has been filed by Sushanr's family and a SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.

On June 14, the actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was under medication for depression.