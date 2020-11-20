Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma set to welcome second child?





Comedian Bharti Singh’s Karwa Chauth video has gone viral and it showed Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath hiding her baby bump under dupatta. It is highly buzzed that Kapil and Ginni are all set to welcome their second child in January 2021. However, there is not official conformation of the same. But Kapil’s fans might be very excited.

As per report, Ginni is in her last trimester and will deliver her second child in January. Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to be with her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy. The Diwali picture of Kapil’s family showed Ginni posing behind a chair.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. They welcomed their first child, Anayra on December 10, 2019. Announcing the arrival of his little princess, Kapil had tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."