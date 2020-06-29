‘Ghulam’ actor Javed Hyder earns by selling vegetables





Actor Javed Hyder, who worked in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Ghulam’ sells vegetables to make both ends meet. Due to coronavirus pandemic, he is out of work and to support his family, he turned vegetable seller.

Picture of Javed Hyder selling vegetables on road in Thela is doing the round on net. The clip of him selling vegetables has been shared by Dolly Bindra on Twitter. The clip is very interesting, it is a TikTok video which showed Javed selling vegetables and the actor perfectly lip-syncing to song, 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai' as he sells a packet of tomatoes to a customer.

Dolly captioned the clip as, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder”.

In another tweet, she wrote, "Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie 'Baabarr' (2009), and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju' (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film 'Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi'. "

This is not the first time that he has made a TikTok video while selling vegetables. His videos are quite popular on TikTok and he has over 97.7 k followers.