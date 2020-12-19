Genelia D’Souza’s birthday wish for husband Ritiesh Deshmukh is heartfelt





Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh turned 42nd and his darling wife and actress Genelia D’Souza wished her husband in the cutest way which left the birthday boy speechless.

She wrote on Instagram, “There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect.. N sometimes you just never really find that person. I didn’t search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you. N Then the real deal happened, You happened to me @riteishd.”

She continued, “We have gone through all our phases in life together, From being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it’s all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be YOU and that doesn’t change, no matter how much time goes by. So I don’t believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws and found something so imperfectly perfect. I Love You @riteishd. Happy Birthday Navra.”

Genelia’s birthday wish for Riteish left him speechless. He replies, “I don’t know what to reply to you Baiko - thank you for choosing me -I love you.”

The couple has been married for the past eight years and they are parents to two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

The couple first met on the set of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ and after years of courtship, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012.

Genelia, who took a break from showbiz is hopeful to return soon. She is looking forward to working with Riteish again. “I always say that my first film was with Riteish and before I went on this big sabbatical, the last film I did was with Riteish as well. So to be back again with him, I am looking for something very special. We are looking forward to working together,” she said.