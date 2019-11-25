Genelia D’Souza wishes son Riaan with an adorable post





Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son Riaan Deshmukh turned a year older and the doting mother penned a heartfelt note on her son’s birthday which is filled with love and strong emotions.

Sharing a lovable picture of son Riaan with her, Genelia wrote, “Dearest Riaan, Every parent says “I don’t want him to grow up, I want to freeze this age forever”.. But I don’t.. I want to enjoy every year of yours, I want to see you grow into a fine young man, I want to give you wings to fly and I’d like to be the wind beneath those wings. I want to tell you that life is tough but you are tougher, I want you to always believe in yourself no matter what happens cause I will always believe in you.”

She went on to add, “Apart from everything I want and I wish for you, the one thing I never want to fail to let you know, is that I love you so so so much and you are the greatest thing that happened to me.. There is nothing I’d rather see than your smile and nothing I’d rather hear than your laughter. For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” She ended the letter saying, “Happy Birthday to the little boy who made me a Mom - My First Born.”

TV actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Awwwww that is so beautiful greetings are the same with my daughter’s.” Dia Mirza dropped several heart emojis on the cute post.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza hosted a birthday bash for their Riaan who turned five and it was attended by noted Bollywood personalities with their kids. Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived with their daughter Aaradhya, Mira Rajput turned up with her two kids, Misha and Zain.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara was also spotted. Arpita Khan Sharma, who is pregnant with their second child, arrived with son Ahil Sharma. Esha Deol was seen with daughter Radhya.

Nikhil Dwivedi was photographed with wife Gaurie and son Shivaan at Riaan's birhday party.

Tusshar Kapoor, came along with his son Laksshya Kapoor. Rani Mukherji clicked with daughter Adira.

After years of courtship, Riteish and Genelia D’Souza got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child Riaan in 2014 and second son Rahyl in 2016.