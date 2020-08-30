Genelia D’Souza reveals she’s Covid-19 negative, recovers after 3 weeks





Genelia D’Souza revealed that she tested Covid-19 negative after 21 days of isolation. Three weeks ago, she contracted the virus and she was asymptomatic.

The 33-year-old actress finally tested negative on Saturday after 21 days in isolation. "Hi, I was tested COVID-positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God's grace I tested COVID-negative today," Genelia wrote in her statement. The actress described her 21 days in isolation as "most challenging" and added, "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with."

In her statement Ms D'Souza wrote about "the only way to fight this monster" and added, "No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... That's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit - the only way to fight this monster."

After long years of courtship, Genelia D’Souza got married to Riteish Deshmukh and the couple are parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl.