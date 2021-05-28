Geeta Kapur lost her mother in January 2021





Choreographer and ‘India’s Best Dancer’s judge Geeta Kapur revealed that she has lost her mother in January 2021. The choreographer in conversation with ETimes stated her current state of mind. Geeta said that she is still recovering and the emptiness that created in her life with her mother’s demise will never be filled.

She said, “I am still recovering though the void is always going to be there and never going to be filled. It is not true that strong people heal fast. I think this is not going to heal so easily though I was prepared for it since 2019 when my mom fell ill. I feel really blessed that doctors had given my mother three days to live in 2019 but God gave me one and a half years to live with her. It gave me a good amount of time for me to do everything in my power for my mother to keep that motor of life running.”

Recalling about the day her mother breathed her last, Geeta said that it happened very suddenly and quickly. “I knew it was going to happen, but it happened very suddenly. She was coming home that day and she had a cardiac arrest and a respiratory attack together; it all happened very quickly. It took time to sink in and it will take time to heal,” adds Geeta.

Geeta feels she is blessed to have such wonderful friends, who comforted her and a few even stayed back with her for months. She continues, “I have a great number of friends. My friends stayed with me for a couple of months. I was constantly surrounded by friends, family and Farah (Khan) ma’am who took care of me like a family. It has been a great learning experience for me. The universal hand on me has taken care of me in these difficult times.”

Soon after her mother’s demise, she returned as a judge of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ and her only request was not to use her mother’s demise as content on the show. “The shooting of Super Dancer 4 happened soon after my mother's demise. I agreed to be back because of my loyalties towards the show but the only request I had with them was that this (mother's demise) should not be made into content at any cost. And they have been very gracious and we have not spoken about it in any of the episodes,” she added.

Geeta wore her mother’s clothes and jewellery on the show, she further adds, “Initially I had thought that I would give away her clothes and jewellery to someone who needed it. But then I realized that she loved her belongings too much so I decided to wear something which belonged to her in all the episodes -- whether it is her clothes or jewellery pieces.”

When unemployment was at peak at the time of COVID-19 pandemic, she feels blessed to have work on her plate, she says, “I feel really blessed and humbled that I have been working during the whole of this pandemic. Like, last year too I was shooting for a reality show and this year too I am shooting. The goal of our entire team behind the camera is that people sitting at home right now should be entertained. Because of their efforts, we are getting a chance to go out in this pandemic and work against all odds.”

When quizzed about the second wave of COVID-19 that has severely affected the nation, she shared that she is taking precautionary measures and will get vaccinated soon, “I have been taking utmost precaution while shooting at this time. My human interaction is the least. I go straight to the shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and then come back and quarantine myself. I get my RT-PCR test done regularly. Since I am shooting, I make sure that my contact level stays the least. I will get myself vaccinated soon,” said the choreographer.