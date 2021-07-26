Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh name their son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha





Bollywood actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed a baby boy on July 10 and the proud parents named their second bundle of joy, Veer Singh Plaha.

Geeta shared an adorable pic of the brother-sister duo to announce the name. she captioned the image, "Introducing HEER ka VEER.. Jovan Veer Singh Plaha @falgunikharwaphotography (sic)." The picture showed, Hinaya bolding her little brother Jivan on her lap and kissing his forehead.

Harbhajan announced the news of the birth of his son, he wrote, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and baby are doing well (sic)."

Harbhajan tied the knot with actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab after years of courtship. The couple with their first child, daughter Hinaya, in July 2016.