Geeta Basra expecting second child with Harbhajan Singh





Bollywood actress Geeta Basra has announced her second pregnancy today. The actress is expecting second child with her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh.

The expected mommy shared a series of adorable pictures to announce her pregnancy. The pictures have Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya with her. The baby is due in July, 2021 and her baby bump is quite evident. One of the pictures has Himaya holding a black T-shirt that had “Soon to be big sister” written on it.

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” Geeta Basra wrote alongside photos. Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015 after being in a courtship for five years. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in a Gurudwara in Jalandhar. They welcomed their first child, Hinaya in 2016 in London.

Geeta, who prefers to keep her personal life private shared how she and Harbhajan spend the lockdown at home with their adorable daughter.

“He (Harbhajan) is enjoying cooking. He’s learning new dishes, and has gone into the kitchen for the first time in his life. When it comes to dividing the time with Hinaya (her daughter), I think we both are there with her constantly. I am baking with her, so we made some cookies and cakes, and she is enjoying that as well — getting into the kitchen and getting her hands dirty,” said Geeta

“We are also doing teddy bear picnics and treasure hunts, and other different things at home, as well as educating her. We are doing the alphabets and I am studying with her,” Geeta had said.

Geeta Basra mad eher acting debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Dil Diya Hai in 2006 and later starred in films like The Train (2007), Zila Ghaziabad (2013), Second Hand Husband (2015_. She was last seen in 2016 movie Lock. She quit acting post wedding.